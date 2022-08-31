Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 5,434 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

