Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 544,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Heska by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Up 0.3 %

Heska Company Profile

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,756. The company has a market cap of $987.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

