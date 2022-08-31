Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,701. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

