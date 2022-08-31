HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPKEW remained flat at $16.11 on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

