Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 10,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,936. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

