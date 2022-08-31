Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 18,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,262. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

