Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.18

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 963425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Himax Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 194,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

