Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.18

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 963425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
