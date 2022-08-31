HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) PT Raised to $7.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.20 million and a PE ratio of 97.80.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

