HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 9,169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99,503.0 days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKCVF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.13.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile
