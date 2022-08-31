HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

