HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

