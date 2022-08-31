HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.71

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as low as $22.63. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.15.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
