Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 4,773 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,736 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 451,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,065,587. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

