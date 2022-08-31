Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 512 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

