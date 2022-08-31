Holderness Investments Co. Buys 197 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.24. 48,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

