Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,493.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 20,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,430. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

