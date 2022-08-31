Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.52 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.56. 26,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

