Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,642,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,357,000 after purchasing an additional 592,807 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 971,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,696,700. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.