Holderness Investments Co. Has $5.98 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.61.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

