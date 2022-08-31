Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 573,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,998. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.