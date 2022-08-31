Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.32 and a 200 day moving average of $456.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

