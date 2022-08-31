Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 404,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

