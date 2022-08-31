Holderness Investments Co. Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.