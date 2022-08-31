Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 231,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

