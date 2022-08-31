Honest Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Honest has a total market capitalization of $886,764.10 and $542.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Buying and Selling Honest
