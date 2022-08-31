Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

