Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,078. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.