Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,696.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $379,696.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00432330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00820071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.