Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.50 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Horizen has a market cap of $197.92 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.50 or 0.00077037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00295566 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00113550 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,772,462 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
