Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. The company had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.