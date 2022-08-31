Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. The company had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:HOV opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.39.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
