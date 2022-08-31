Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $861,125.82 and $62,165.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

