Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.17 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,115,585 shares.

HUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded exploration and production firm Hurricane Energy from ‘hold’ to ‘speculative buy’ on Friday, stating the company had “weathered significant storms” that had nearly left it shipwrecked. Canaccord Genuity said Hurricane’s fortunes appeared to have changed, with winds “gentle” and the waves “calm”, while all the elements also appeared to be “responding kindly” to the company’s wishes. It is clear how this transition has come about; good operational management, continued better-than-expected P6 well productivity, very high levels of operational performance from the Aoka Mizu FPSO, and much-improved oil prices,” said Canaccord. It really needed convergence of all these to put Hurricane in its current position, where the company has rapidly pivoted from a potential existential threat to a much brighter future with growth options. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hurricane Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £146.40 million and a P/E ratio of 739.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

