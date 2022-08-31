HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 840,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,347. HUYA has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.