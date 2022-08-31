Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hysan Development Stock Up 0.5 %

Hysan Development stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

