i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.9 %

IIIV opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.