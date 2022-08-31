IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.62

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 623483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

