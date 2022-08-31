IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 113,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.51. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

