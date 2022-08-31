IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 113,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.51. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
