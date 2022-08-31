ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at $5,357,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,483. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

