Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Ideal Power makes up about 0.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 3.61% of Ideal Power worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of IPWR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.35 and a quick ratio of 35.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

