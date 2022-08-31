Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 34,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ideanomics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ideanomics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 2,409,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,148. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ideanomics Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

