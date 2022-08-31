iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 415.50 ($5.02). 2,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.01).

iEnergizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £802.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,259.09.

iEnergizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

