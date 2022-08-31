IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,288. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

