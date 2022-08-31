IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IG Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 30.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

