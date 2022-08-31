iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 11,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

