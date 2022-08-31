II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

II-VI Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 10,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,122. II-VI has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

