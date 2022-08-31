ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75,547 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $15,801,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

