ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

