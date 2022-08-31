Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
TSE:IMO opened at C$65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$32.94 and a 52-week high of C$72.96. The firm has a market cap of C$41.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.21.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.3299999 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
