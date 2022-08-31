Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IMO opened at C$65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$32.94 and a 52-week high of C$72.96. The firm has a market cap of C$41.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.21.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Imperial Oil

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.82.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

