Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

