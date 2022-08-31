Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ICHBF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.
